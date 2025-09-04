Pakistan set 172-run target in 2nd tri-series T20 against UAE

Pakistan set a 172-run target after opting to bat first against the United Arab Emirates for their second tri-series T20 match in Sharjah on Thursday.

Fakhar Zaman contributed to 77 runs from 44 balls.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha earlier won the toss and opted to bat first.

The tri-series of Twenty20 international matches is to tune up for the Asia Cup and features Pakistan, the UAE and Afghanistan. Each team will play the others twice, giving all sides at least four matches before the top two teams qualify for the final, scheduled on September 7.

Pakistan had beaten Afghanistan in the tri-series opener last week but were second best against the side a day ago.

The team had won the match against the UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium by 31 runs on Saturday.