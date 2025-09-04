Projectile falls into Red Sea near ship off Yemen: British maritime agency

A projectile has fallen into the Red Sea near a vessel off Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthis have been launching attacks on shipping since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza, a British maritime agency says, according to Reuters.

The vessel and crew were safe and proceeding to their next port of call, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, which received a report of the incident 178 nautical miles northwest of the port of Hodeidah.

It did not specify when the attack occurred.