From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Reds pushed back

News agencies Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:14am

NAKTONG FRONT: Second Division men and Marines rolled Communists back south and west of Yongsan towards the Naktong river on Sunday [Sep 3] in counter-attacks that blunted the … Red penetration of the American Western front, says [an agency] report. Second Division troops pushed due south of Yongsan against relatively light resistance to recapture … positions overlooking the Naktong, where Red troops crossed on Saturday … after penetrating the right flank of the American 25th Division.

West of Yongsan Marines supported by heavy artillery barrage and thunderous attacks by marine Corsair fighter planes drove the Reds off two ridges a mile and half west of Yong-san.

The Communist threat to Taegu sector … increased as the North Koreans drove within 2,000 yards of main Tabudong to Taegu highway. The Communist thrust pushed about 3,000 yards from the Naktong River bridgehead north-east of Waegwan. There was intense fighting along the 2,000-yard front of the penetration. A First Cavalry Division spokesman said: “Next few hours will tell whether we can hold them or whether we will have to throw in more.”

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

