E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Eastern medicine

From the Newspaper Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 09:10am

BEING a student of eastern medicine, I am very interested in its progress. Along with it, I am also preparing for Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) examinations.

Recently, when I was applying for PPSC jobs on the basis of my graduation degree, I came across a section confined to licence-holding professions, like medicine, law and pharmacy. I was disappointed that it did not mention National Council for Tibb (NCT) licence holders.

Such an exclusion, when the govern-ment claims to be focusing on inclusive growth and development, is hurtful, as the practitioners of eastern medicine are made to struggle for due representation in spite of the contributions made by the likes of Hakim Mohammad Said for the uplift and modernisation of the field. The NCT administration should take urgent and effective steps in this regard.

Ayesha Aftab
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...