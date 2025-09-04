BEING a student of eastern medicine, I am very interested in its progress. Along with it, I am also preparing for Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) examinations.

Recently, when I was applying for PPSC jobs on the basis of my graduation degree, I came across a section confined to licence-holding professions, like medicine, law and pharmacy. I was disappointed that it did not mention National Council for Tibb (NCT) licence holders.

Such an exclusion, when the govern-ment claims to be focusing on inclusive growth and development, is hurtful, as the practitioners of eastern medicine are made to struggle for due representation in spite of the contributions made by the likes of Hakim Mohammad Said for the uplift and modernisation of the field. The NCT administration should take urgent and effective steps in this regard.

Ayesha Aftab

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025