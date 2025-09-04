HYBRID MODEL: The decision of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to replace descriptive tests with assessments based on multiple choice questions (MCQs) for all posts from grade 16 onwards, effective Sept 21, is deeply concerning. This abrupt policy shift compromises the element of critical thinking. Descriptive components en-courage candidates to articulate reasoned arguments, showcase clarity of thought, command over language, and depth of understanding. These qualities are in-dispensable in terms of governance. Moreover, the introduction of negative marking further incentivises risk-averse behaviour. The FPSC should consider a hybrid model, retaining descriptive tests for key posts, while utilising the MCQ format for the initial screening.

Danish Bhutto

Lahore

TRAFFIC ISSUE: The protruding line of cat’s eyes on two-third of the road near the main gate of Lalazar Colony at Thokar Niaz Beg has created a serious hazard for the people, who now have to guard against two types of traffic while heading out of the main gate; one that is moving slowly because of the cat’s eyes, and the other moving at a fast speed on the remaining one-third portion of the road. Accidents have become common these days. Those concerned should resolve the issue by placing cat’s eyes on the remaining portion of the road as well.

Dr Sajid Iqbal

Lahore

HYPOCRISY EXPOSED: It is no longer a concealed fact that the true colours of the self-proclaimed powerful and humanitarian nations have been exposed by the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. With more than 60,000 innocent people ruth-lessly killed and hundreds of thousands left homeless, Israel is now causing famine on a mass level. The audacity of Benjamin Netanyahu is disgusting. The credibility of the so-called humanitarian nations in the West is at stake, but they do not seem to be too perturbed by the unfolding situation in Gaza. Indeed, this complacency is unprecedented.

Muhammad Ahmad

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025