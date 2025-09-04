Illegal auction of vehicles: FIA arrests two Customs officials

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two Customs officials for their alleged involvement in the illegal auction of vehicles.

The FIA said on Wednesday that Deputy Collector Maryam Jameela and Assistant Collector Naeem Raza of the Customs Department in collusion with other associates created fake customs auction IDs.

“They have been found involved in generating fraudulent IDs, making fake entries, and conducting bogus verifications of vehicles. They were also committing fraud in collaboration with the Motor Registration Authority and private individuals,” the FIA said and added raids are underway to arrest other suspects involved in the scam.

NCCIA: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested another YouTuber, Mudassar Hassan, for his alleged involvement in “unregulated online trading and gambling online apps”.

“The accused person is involved in promoting illegal online betting apps via YouTube and other social media tools,” it said.

A case has been registered against the suspect.

The NCCIA has already arrested YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for allegedly promoting the gambling apps encouraging the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory approval.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025