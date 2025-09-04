High Court refers food distribution matter to Gujrat DC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the deputy commissioner (DC) of Gujrat to decide an application challenging a notification barring the distribution of food among the flood-hit people without clearance from the Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom was hearing a petition by a citizen, Nasir Hussain.

The petitioner stated that the DC issued the impugned notification on Aug 29, 2025, prohibiting any non-governmental organisation or individual from providing food to the flood-hit people. He argued that the notification was a violation of the Constitution.

The judge observed that, prima facie, the petitioner was not an aggrieved party and did not have the locus standi to approach the court against the notification.

The judge further remarked that there was nothing wrong with the notification requiring inspection of food and medicines before distribution.

However, the judge referred the plea to the Gujrat DC with a direction to hear the petitioner and decide the matter in accordance with the law.

The impugned notification cites some reports about the distribution of unchecked food in the flood-affected areas of Gujrat district, posing a serious threat to public health.

“No food, cooked or uncooked, food hampers, edibles, drinking water, milk and any eatable item shall be distributed without a written clearance from the Punjab Food Authority/District Health Authority, Gujrat, in the territorial jurisdiction of the district,” the notification says.

