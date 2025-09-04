Sports infrastructure in seven districts affected by floods

LAHORE: Sports infrastructure in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Phalia districts has been damaged due to floods and rains.

It was informed during a meeting of the Punjab Sports Department held at the Punjab Stadium and chaired by Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial here.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Director General Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Mian Usman Ali and Sports Deputy Secretary Ghazala Kanwal also attended the meeting.

“Grounds in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Phalia have been badly affected by the floods. All sports officers of the province have been directed to take all possible measures to save the facilities from floods,” a press release issued by the department said.

“Work is underway on 184 sports schemes across the province. Out of the 88 new sports schemes, NOCs for 49 have been given,” the meeting was informed.

The secretary directed the officers to resolve any issues in these sports schemes at the earliest. The meeting also reviewed the PC-1 of sports schemes, handing and taking over of newly-completed schemes and tender process of approved sports schemes.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025