E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Sports infrastructure in seven districts affected by floods

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:38am

LAHORE: Sports infrastructure in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Phalia districts has been damaged due to floods and rains.

It was informed during a meeting of the Punjab Sports Department held at the Punjab Stadium and chaired by Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial here.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Director General Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Mian Usman Ali and Sports Deputy Secretary Ghazala Kanwal also attended the meeting.

“Grounds in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Phalia have been badly affected by the floods. All sports officers of the province have been directed to take all possible measures to save the facilities from floods,” a press release issued by the department said.

“Work is underway on 184 sports schemes across the province. Out of the 88 new sports schemes, NOCs for 49 have been given,” the meeting was informed.

The secretary directed the officers to resolve any issues in these sports schemes at the earliest. The meeting also reviewed the PC-1 of sports schemes, handing and taking over of newly-completed schemes and tender process of approved sports schemes.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...