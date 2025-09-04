Parts of two Ahmadi worship places razed

LAHORE: The Nankana Sahib district administration reportedly demolished minarets and arches of two worship places of the Ahmadis.

The action was initiated by the municipal corporation in coordination with the local police and other relevant government departments.

There were reports that the activists of a religious group had issued an ultimatum to the local administration, demanding the demolition of the Ahmadi worship places in Sangla Hill.

According to Amir Mahmood, a representative of Jamaat-i-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP), the Constitution of Pakistan provides security to the worship places of the community. He said the Punjab police and the local administration were under pressure by a religious group to demolish minarets and arches at Ahmadi worship places.

He said an AC and DSP had approached the Ahmadis and urged them to voluntarily remove the structures. He said the community’s people refused the proposal, declaring it an unlawful act and against the spirit of the Supreme Court order.

The Ahmadi community further informed them that they would neither demolish the structures themselves nor allow anyone else to do so. If the administration intended to proceed, they should provide a written legal order from a court of law.

Mr Amir said the district administration ignored the concerns and late on Tuesday the officials of municipal corporation came along with the Sangla Hill police personnel and demolished the minarets and arches of two worship places.

A Punjab police spokesperson said the structures were demolished in light of the recommendations of district intelligence committee. He said the committee had proposed action following reports of the expected law and order situation.

The spokesperson said the police provided protection to the district administration to avoid any untoward happening.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025