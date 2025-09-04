Closure of 86 schools extended in flood-hit areas of Chiniot

CHINIOT: The administration has extended the closure of 86 schools for three more days in the flood-affected parts of the district and established field schools for the affected children.

As per details, Chiniot Deputy Commissioner and District Education Authority Administrator Safiullah Gondal ordered the continuation of the closure of selected schools as all other public and private schools opened on Wednesday after more than three months of summer vacations. “Owing to flood emergency in district Chiniot, 86 schools in the district shall remain closed for three days September 3 to September 5 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff”, the order said. To facilitate the affected children, the district education authority had opened nine field schools called the Azam Nao Schools in tents and in private buildings.

Meanwhile, most flood affectees went back to their homes after the floodwater receded a couple of days ago.

However, they appealed for food and fodder for their cattle as their crops had been destroyed and they had no way to earn a living. They said that agricultural activities in the area had halted as their crops fields had been inundated by floodwater.

Relief efforts in the area were ongoing as food and other amenities were being provided by the government, army and charity organisations.

District public relations officer Awais Abid said that 18,000 ration bags and 300 pots of cooked food were being distributed among the affectees daily. Clothes and shoes were also being distributed among victims, he added.

Similarly, Edhi Foundation volunteers also distributed 300 ration bags among the affectees and other welfare organisations were also active in the area.

DC Gondal, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmad, Bhowana Assistant Commissioner Sadia Jamal along with Pakistan Army teams also visited the flood-hit areas in Mouza Suleman, Darbar Dhoonday Shah, Mouza Lodhran, Adda Pathankot, Jamia Abad and met with the affectees to distribute food and ration among them. They also inspected the flood relief camps, clinic on wheels, field hospital, and the availability of medicines.

The residents complained about dilapidated roads that hampered movement to flood hit areas. On this, the DC directed the Highways EXEN to rehabilitate the affected roads for the residents and relief vehicles.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025