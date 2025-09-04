Admin told to remain on high alert along Chenab

GUJRAT: The administration has been told to remain on high alert as continuous heavy rains in the upstream areas and catchment zones of river Chenab can cause flooding in the areas along the river.

The directions were given by Gujranwala Commissioner Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi during a visit to Head Marala along with Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali.

They reviewed the flood situation in Chenab, Jammu Tawi, and Manawar Tawi.

The commissioner said the administration should remain on high alert to tackle any flood situation in time. He directed that all relief camps must remain fully functional as per the instructions of the chief minister. He said arrangements for food, clean drinking water, accommodation, and hygienic washrooms must be ensured. Education for children residing in the relief camps should also be arranged, he added.

He directed the officers to conduct surprise visits, supervise relief camps and personally monitor the provision of facilities.

Ms Saba said that a total of 28 flood relief camps had been established in Sialkot district, including eight each in Pasrur and Daska, seven in Sialkot, and five in Sambrial. She said that Chenab was facing a very high-level flood and the water level had reached 549,735 cusecs. It had decreased to 493,583 cusecs by 4pm, showing a declining trend, she added.

She further informed that Jammu Tawi was experiencing a medium-level flood with 18,467 cusecs of waterflow, showing a stable trend, while River Tawi Manawar had been witnessing a very high-level flood with 11,542 cusecs and the trend was increasing.

She said that despite the decreasing trend at Head Marala, the administration was on high alert and water levels were continuously being monitored.

