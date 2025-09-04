E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Envoy urges US firms to invest in Pakistan

Amin Ahmed Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: The acting US Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie Baker, has urged American companies to invest in and expand their operations in Pakistan.

Ms Baker praised the government’s efforts under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to reform the economy and create a more investor-friendly environment. She also emphasised Pakistan’s strategic advantages, including its large consumer market, competitive labour costs, and strategic location.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), Ms Baker highlighted key sectors with potential for US investment, including critical minerals, information and communications technology, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure development. The event brought together business leaders and financial institutions from both the US and Pakistan to discuss the evolving business landscape and economic reforms in Pakistan, according to a US Embassy press release issued on Wednesday.

“This is the fifth-largest country in the world, with a population of 250 million people, 64pc of whom are under the age of 30. Pakistan represents one of the world’s largest and youngest consumer markets. Its GDP stands at about $412bn, ranked 38th globally, but Goldman Sachs projects it could reach $3.3tr by 2050, placing it among the top 10 to 15 economies,” she said.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

