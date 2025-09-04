Move to raise water, sewerage charges resisted at public hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) move of increasing water and sewerage charges faced strong criticism in a public hearing that held here at Jinnah Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Numbers of participants opposed the move by stating that dealing water and sewerage is subject of municipal body not of CDA and until the local government is formed no revision in rates should be made.

Jamat-i-Islami Islamabad chapter strongly opposed the move and raised slogans against the CDA. Whereas, traders also opposed the move. DG Water CDA Sardar Khan Zimri and other official of CDA tried to convince the participation by saying that currently CDA is facing Rs3.7 billion expenditure on water and recovery is Rs44 million. Therefore, they said that increase is imperative.

However, JI and traders opposed the move and stated that if CDA raises water charges they would challenge it in the court.

According to CDA, currently it charges Rs192 per month from houses up to 10 marla and Rs228 from 10 marla to 20 marla in accordance with rates approved in 2018.

In new proposed rates, CDA want to fix Rs600 for small houses of three marla and Rs900 for five marla and Rs1400 for seven marla and for 10 marla Rs2000, Rs7000 for 40 marla to 80 marla and for more than 80 marla Rs10,300.

Now, the CDA will present outcome of public hearing before the competent forum for any decision. The CDA stated that its new proposed rate are still less than the rates of Lahore Wasa .

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025