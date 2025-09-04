Envoy highlights Uzbekistan’s rapid economic growth

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Uzbekistan celebrated the country’s 34th Independence Day with a reception where Uzkek Ambassador underlined his country’s rapid economic progress, social transformation and growing partnership with Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Railways Mohammad Hanif Abbasi was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by diplomats, government officials, businessmen and members of civil society.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev said Uzbekistan’s independence was not merely a political milestone but the “heartbeat of the nation” that had enabled millions to live under their own flag with pride and dignity. He described independence as symbolising hope for the youth, opportunity for families and national pride for every Uzbek citizen.

He said under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan had entered the “New Uzbekistan” era, reviving traditions of past renaissances while striving for a future of progress.

Despite global challenges, the envoy said Uzbekistan’s economy had been expanding at over six per cent annually. Its GDP doubled in eight years to $115 billion last year and was projected to exceed $130 billion this year.

Highlighting investment inflows, he said Uzbekistan had attracted $130 billion in recent years, including $35 billion in 2024 alone, creating nearly 9,000 new enterprises.

“Most inspiring,” he added, “700,000 compatriots working abroad have returned home, believing in the future of their country.”

The envoy also emphasised the success of Uzbekistan’s national football team in qualifying for the World Cup for the first time, calling it a unifying achievement for the nation.

Turning to bilateral relations, Alisher Tukhtaev said Uzbekistan and Pakistan shared centuries-old cultural and spiritual ties that had matured into a strategic partnership. The February visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Tashkent marked a new phase with the signing of a declaration and establishment of a High Council of Strategic Partnership, he added.

Trade between the two countries, he said had reached $404.5 million in 2024 and grew by 126 per cent in the first seven months of this year. He highlighted progress on the Trans-Afghan Railway project, expanded air links, eased visa policies and people-to-people exchanges as key steps in strengthening ties.

The event concluded with cultural performances and traditional Uzbek cuisine, symbolising the country’s rich heritage and growing friendship with Pakistan.

Later, the Tourism and Cultural Show titled, ‘Uzbekistan – Pearl of the Silk Road’ hosted local tour operators. The event encouraged Pakistanis to visit the historically rich country to experience the tastes, music and the traditions of Uzbekistan.

The event, coinciding with Uzbekistan’s National Day, was Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev’s intensified effort to boost tourism industry by attracting more visitors from Pakistan.

According to the Uzbek envoy, people-to-people contact would strengthen regional partnership, and the event provided a platform for collaboration and future tourism development between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The event featured videos and photograph exhibitions, which were prepared by Pakistani photographers on their trip to cities like Bukhara and Samarkand, to highlight major attractions and amazing tourist destinations.

Ramzan Mughal, one of the photographers, described the experience as a lesson in preserving the rich heritage especially in the context of Pakistan which was also home to equally fascinating beautiful history.

The show concluded with spectacular Uzbek dance performances and songs by a troupe especially flown in for the National Day celebrations.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025