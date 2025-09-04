‘Green SEZs’ success linked to cleaner production methods’

ISLAMABAD: Green special economic zones (SEZs) in Pakistan will only succeed if cleaner production methods reduce operating costs for firms.

This was stated by Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) Executive Director Mustafa Hyder Sayed at a policy dialogue.

Speaking at the Pakistan-China Green Development Dialogue in Beijing, which coincided with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China, Sayed stressed that practical implementation must take precedence over theory.

“Green SEZs will succeed when cleaner production lowers operating costs for firms.

That means bankable shared utilities, simple rules for SME participation, and incentives tied to verified performance,” he said.

The dialogue, organised by PCI in collaboration with the School of Environment at Tsinghua University, also marked the launch of a new policy paper titled “From Policy to Practice: Operationalizing Green Special Economic Zones under CPEC via China’s Eco-Industrial Parks Lessons.”

The paper was co-authored by Sayed, Mohammad Umar Farooq, and Professor Tian Jinping.

It adapts lessons from China’s eco-industrial parks for Pakistan’s CPEC-linked SEZs, with a focus on standards, shared infrastructure, finance, operations, and data.

Professor Tian of the Tsinghua University, in his remarks, highlighted China’s success with eco-industrial parks, crediting clear standards, shared utilities, and data-driven management.

“When parks share treatment plants, steam, and heat-recovery systems, costs fall and compliance improves,” he noted, adding that Pakistan should pilot, measure, and scale projects for results.

Delivering the keynote, Minister of State for Climate Change Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal underlined the importance of adapting China’s experience to Pakistan’s needs. “The green transition does not mean turning all lights off; it means turning better lights on,” she said. Kharal stressed that policy alignment between the federation and provinces was vital to send “one clear signal” to industry.

The dialogue brought together policymakers, researchers, and industry experts to map out a practical roadmap for establishing Green SEZs in Pakistan under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025