Three killed, two injured in different incidents

Our Correspondent Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 06:58am

TAXILA: Three people were killed and two others injured in the remits of Fatehjang and Taxila police stations on Wednesday, police sources said.

In the first incident, two friends were shot dead over a family dispute in Mohallah Andarkot in village Ratwal in the limits of Fatehjang police station.

ASI Aqeel Raza from the Heinous Crime Investigation Unit said Sohaib Khan along with his friend Atta Khan was present in his house when Shakir along with Khalid and some other companions stormed inside and showered bullets on them. As a result, both received multiple bullets and died.

The suspects managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after autopsy at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Separately, a woman was killed and her two brothers were injured when a speeding dumper hit the rickshaw in which they were travelling on Faisal Shaheed Road in the limits of Taxila police station on Wednesday.

Police sources said Helen Bibi along with her two brothers identified as Simon Masih and Haroon Masih was travelling on a rickshaw when a recklessly-driven dumper hit the vehicle. The woman died on the spot while her two brothers were critically injured.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

