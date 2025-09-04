Kidnappers free Wana school head after two weeks

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Kidnappers freed school principal and president of Wana welfare association Rahmatullah Wazir on Wednesday night after keeping him in their captivity for two weeks.

Lower South Waziristan district police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah confirmed that the principal of New Iqra Public School, Wana, had safely returned home while his family also affirmed his wellbeing.

According to police sources, following the announcement of his release, the Wana schools union called off its sit-in outside Government High School, Wana.

Union president Humayun Wazir said the development would help restore an environment conducive for education and reduce anxiety among parents and students.

It merits a mention here that two weeks ago, armed men intercepted Rahmatullah Wazir while he was on his way to school from home, abducting him near Mughalkhel village. The assailants had also opened fire, injuring two civilians.

Police said investigations were under way, but declined to share further details.

Following his release, Wana schools’ union president Humayun Wazir expressed gratitude to private school principals, students, political and social leaders, journalists, tribal elders, the district administration, police and security forces for their support during the crisis.

The incident comes against the backdrop of worsening law and order in Waziristan region over the past year. Local accounts indicate a surge in bomb blasts, kidnapping for ransom, targeted killing, and attacks on police and security checkposts, fueling a growing sense of insecurity among residents.

Residents, including social activists and parents, have urged the federal government and security forces to take immediate and coordinated measures to restore peace, ensuring that educational activities can continue without fear. They expressed hope that those involved in the kidnapping would be brought to justice and that effective strategies would be put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025