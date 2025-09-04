E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Kidnappers free Wana school head after two weeks

Our Correspondent Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 06:58am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Kidnappers freed school principal and president of Wana welfare association Rahmatullah Wazir on Wednesday night after keeping him in their captivity for two weeks.

Lower South Waziristan district police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah confirmed that the principal of New Iqra Public School, Wana, had safely returned home while his family also affirmed his wellbeing.

According to police sources, following the announcement of his release, the Wana schools union called off its sit-in outside Government High School, Wana.

Union president Humayun Wazir said the development would help restore an environment conducive for education and reduce anxiety among parents and students.

It merits a mention here that two weeks ago, armed men intercepted Rahmatullah Wazir while he was on his way to school from home, abducting him near Mughalkhel village. The assailants had also opened fire, injuring two civilians.

Police said investigations were under way, but declined to share further details.

Following his release, Wana schools’ union president Humayun Wazir expressed gratitude to private school principals, students, political and social leaders, journalists, tribal elders, the district administration, police and security forces for their support during the crisis.

The incident comes against the backdrop of worsening law and order in Waziristan region over the past year. Local accounts indicate a surge in bomb blasts, kidnapping for ransom, targeted killing, and attacks on police and security checkposts, fueling a growing sense of insecurity among residents.

Residents, including social activists and parents, have urged the federal government and security forces to take immediate and coordinated measures to restore peace, ensuring that educational activities can continue without fear. They expressed hope that those involved in the kidnapping would be brought to justice and that effective strategies would be put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...