Floods drive vegetable prices up in Swabi

SWABI: Prices of vegetables have gone up here by 75-100 per cent due to the recent devastating floods.

During a visit to the markets, it was observed on Wednesday that prices of the vegetables have turned unbearable for the consumers, witnessing a sharp hike during the last one week and the people had poured complaints because their financial position had already been crippled by skyrocketing inflation.

The wholesale vegetable sellers said that the increase in vegetable prices occurred as a wide area of the crops washed away in the recent floods, routes had been closed and the crop could not be reached into the market on time.

The residents said that when the retailers found out that vegetables were not reaching the market due to floods and road closures, they started charging people at will, flagrantly violating the price list issued by the tehsil municipal administration, to the misery of consumers.

Residents flay admin over failure to act against profiteers

They said the pepper price jumped from Rs200 per kg to Rs400, lady finger’s from Rs150 to Rs250,cauliflower’s from Rs200 to Rs350 per kg, tomato’s from Rs100 to Rs200 per kg, cabbage’s from Rs150 to Rs200 per kg, potato’s from Rs70 to Rs100 per kg, cucumber’s from Rs150 to Rs200 per kg and pumpkin’s from Rs100 to Rs150 per kg.

Similarly, the onion price surged from Rs80 to Rs100 per kg, garlic’s from Rs250 to Rs350 per kg, bitter gourd’s from Rs150 to Rs200 per kg, spinach’s from Rs50 to Rs100 per bunch and chilli’s from Rs150 to Rs300 per kg.

Gul Bacha of Maneri Bala said that the prices of different fruits had also gone up in the last three days and the district administration had failed to crack down on the retailers charging consumers at will.

He said the prices of chicken, meat and mutton had also been hiked in violation of the price list.

The residents said that it was the responsibility of the administration to play its due role in controlling the prices of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities.

An official of the district administration said strict action would be taken against retailers not following the official price list.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025