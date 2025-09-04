Court stays festival in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: A local court on Wednesday stopped holding of a festival “Colour Fest” by an unheard organisation ‘Victoria Night’ in Hayatabad Township on Sep 7.

The senior civil judge, Hamid Kamal, issued the stay order on a petition filed by Peshawar Bar Association through its president Qaiser Zaman, stating that the activities to be held in said festival, which were propagated on social media, were against Islamic injunctions and meant to promote a vulgar culture.

The court issued notices to respondents including Peshawar deputy commissioner, seeking their response to the plea of the association. The court ordered that the respondents were restrained from organising the subject festival ‘Colour Fest’ by Victoria Night for 14 days. The court fixed Sep 8 for next hearing of the petition.

Office-bearers of PBA including its president Qaiser Zaman, general secretary Zahidullah Zahid, joint secretary Nangyal Hasthnagar, Faizan Chamkani, Imran Khan Orakzai, Amanullah Durrani, Faisal Khan, Ali Iqbal, Shahzeb Raheem and Sana Mehwish appeared before the court.

They pointed out that few days ago it was propagated on social media that on Sep 7 the controversial festival would be held in Hayatabad Township. They stated that to attract people, the said post on social media also included a short video clip showing youngsters, both male and female, in objectionable dresses sprinkling colours on each other.

They said that different cost of entrance tickets was mentioned by the organisers ranging from Rs1,000 to Rs10,000. They argued that such like festivals were contrary to Islamic teachings and also in violation of articles 2, 31 and 227 of the Constitution.

They pointed out that on Sep 6 “Eid Miladun Nabi” would be celebrated whereas on Sep 7 “Yum-i-Khatme Nabuwat” would be observed across the country. They claimed that the organisers of the controversial festival had deliberately chosen Sep 7 for holding it.

They said that no permission was obtained from the administration for holding the said programme.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025