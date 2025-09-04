More provinces possible only through NA legislation: federal minister

MANSEHRA: Federal minister for religious affairs Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Wednesday said more federating units could be created only if the National Assembly legislated about it.

“We have constituted a supreme council of the Tehreek-i-Subah Hazara, which will take up the issue of Hazara province and the creation of more federating units in the country with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leadership of the mainstream political and religious parties,” Mr Yusuf told reporters at the New Circuit House after distributing compensation cheques to families who lost members in the recent floods in the district.

The minister, who also heads TSH, a non-political movement with representation from all mainstream parties, said the supreme council would soon meet Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and other parties.

“We have already moved a resolution in the National Assembly for the creation of the Hazara province with the support of PPP and JUI-F. We need broader backing for it,” he said.

Yusuf says leaders of political parties to be contacted for supporting Hazara province

Mr Yusuf said that all mainstream political parties, including PTI, were in agreement on the creation of more federating units in the country.

He also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced the construction of more hydropower projects after India’s “water aggression” caused devastating floods in Pakistan, inflicting huge financial and human losses.

“We welcome Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement in support of constructing Kalabagh Dam, and the federal government will seriously consider it as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already announced plans for more dams in light of the recent floods,” he said.

Earlier, he distributed compensation cheques among families affected by the floods at the new circuit house.

“The recent flash floods triggered by cloudbursts devastated infrastructure worth billions besides claiming lives, but the KP government released only Rs100 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, the business community in Oghi tehsil on Wednesday demanded of the provincial government to complete work on the long-delayed tehsil headquarters hospital to provide quality healthcare to the people.

“The government started construction of this hospital around nine years ago, but it is still incomplete,” trader leader Mian Saidur Rehman told reporters in Oghi.

Accompanied by a group of traders, Mr Rehman said that patients, particularly women and children, were suffering due to the delay in the hospital’s completion.

“Patients have to travel to health facilities in Mansehra and Abbottabad, which puts an extra financial burden on them and wastes precious time,” he said.

The trader leader pointed out that Oghi was one of the largest tehsils in the province, even bigger than some districts, but its residents were still denied adequate healthcare.

He said work on the hospital came to a halt two years ago due to a shortage of funds.

“We [residents] repeatedly raised this issue with the health department and lawmakers, but to no avail,” he said.

The traders demanded of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the chairman of Mansehra’s district development advisory committee to ensure early release of funds for the successful execution of the hospital project.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025