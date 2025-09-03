Pakistan Floods: NDMA Warns of Water From Indian-Occupied Kashmir, Indian Mainland Entering Pakistan

Updated 03 Sep, 2025 Unity for survival Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.

03 Sep, 2025 Terrorism upswing THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...

03 Sep, 2025 Reduced wheat acreage THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...

Updated 02 Sep, 2025 Tianjin summit Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.

02 Sep, 2025 Looming Glofs THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...