Rights minister orders probe into alleged rape, abortion of Rawalpindi student by principal

Nadir Guramani Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 03:50pm
Human Rights Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday ordered an “immediate and transparent” investigation into the alleged rape and forced abortion of a Grade 10 student in Rawalpindi by the principal of a private academy.

The student, a resident of Khayaban-i-Sir Syed of Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai town, had lodged a first information report with the police on Monday, alleging that her academy’s principal raped her multiple times and forced her to have an abortion.

“The federal minister for human rights has directed an immediate and transparent probe of the incident,” said a statement issued today by Tarar’s office.

The minister ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect and sought a report on the incident. “The provision of justice to the affected student should be ensured under all circumstances,” Tarar was quoted as saying.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the principal, who was childless, had offered to marry her while she was studying in Grade 10. She reportedly told him to approach her parents regarding the matter.

She further said that the principal started coming closer to her and assured her that he would help her get good marks in the matriculation examination, convincing her to have physical relations with him.

The complainant claimed that the man called her into his office and raped her. After a few months, she informed him that she was pregnant, but instead of marrying her, he gave her medicine for an abortion.

As per the FIR, the victim alleged that the accused continued raping her from time to time and again made her pregnant. However, when she insisted on marriage, he refused and began subjecting her to torture.

More to follow

