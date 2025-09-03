E-Paper | September 03, 2025

750 hospitalised with cholera in GB’s Astore district: DHO

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 01:22pm
A representational image of a hospital. — X/@InsafPK

At least 750 people have been hospitalised with cholera and gastroenteritis in Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) Astore district, the district health officer (DHO) told Dawn.com on Wednesday.

Astore DHO Dr Nawab Ahmed Khan said that the 750 cases were reported over four days, though 90 per cent of them are now under control.

“I applied 60 drips to a single patient from morning until night,” Dr Khan said. “Several drips were also administered even after the patient left the hospital.”

Amid the monsoon season, GB has been hit by severe flooding. Hundreds of people in the region have fallen victim to water-borne diseases owing to a severe shortage of clean drinking water.

More to follow

