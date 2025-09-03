E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

Editorial Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it celebrates a harvest 5pc higher than the five-year average; on the other, it highlights the troubling fact that wheat acreage has shrunk by 6.5pc as farmers abandon the staple crop for more profitable alternatives. The reduction in wheat acreage was not unexpected. The government’s abolition of the minimum support price and falling rates during the sowing season were among the main reasons why some farmers switched to what they saw as more profitable crops. It was an economic decision: why grow something that yields lower returns? The report notes the woes of wheat farmers from the rain-fed dry regions who constitute nearly a fifth of all staple growers. While canal-irrigated areas are enjoying above-average yields, farmers from the dry regions are vulnerable to drought and water shortages. Their losses can be significant, forcing them to shift to drought-resistant crops.

That said, the declining wheat acreage does not necessarily mean that the government’s policy of withdrawing itself from the market is flawed or misguided. It was long overdue. However, it is a sobering reminder that piecemeal economic reforms risk destabilising the agriculture markets to the detriment of both growers and consumers. The decline in acreage demands that policymakers go beyond the abolition of the support price if they want to make wheat profitable for farmers. Only a functioning and well-regulated market can deliver market stability and ensure profitability for growers — particularly smallholders. Farmers need access to small soft loans for inputs and mechanisation, insurance protection from the vagaries of the weather, training in modern farming and irrigation techniques, removal of exploitative middlemen and stronger linkages with global markets through a liberal wheat trade regime. Unless the reforms are taken to their logical conclusion, we will continue to see risks to food security and rural livelihoods.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

