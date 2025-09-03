E-Paper | September 03, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Par value of rupee

Financial correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

KARACHI: Lively interest is being evinced in Karachi financial and economic circles in the outcome of the deliberations of the Inter­national Monetary Fund which will consider the par value of the Pakistani rupee when it meets in Paris next week. … [E]xperts of the IMF have been examining the question for the past two months in Washington where Pakistan representatives have been assisting them with all necessary data. ...

Karachi financial circles strongly aver that the par value of the Pakistani rupee ... is based on the soundest possible economic foundations. … Competent Karachi opinion … discounts the wild rumours … that the IMF is likely to recommend at least a partial de-valuation of the Pakistani rupee. Non-official exp­erts … point out … the overwhelming weight of economic factors would clearly demand that … Pakistan … remain unmoved in the decision which they took in September 1949.

… [A]n authoritative source … [said] that any other course would be economically disastrous …. when “the Pakistani rupee has withstood all the economic tests and emerged triumphant”.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

