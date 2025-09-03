KE accountability

K-Electric (KE) has been supplying electricity to our apartment block through its Memon-I and Memon-II pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) for long. Due to unpaid bills of a colony behind the apart-ment block, whose electricity comes from the same PMTs, the KE shuts down both the PMTs often and for long hours. This is in addition to the regular loadshedding, which is, of course, unannounced.

The KE even changed feeder of both PMTs from medium-loss feeder (Abdul Mannan) to very high-loss feeder (Ismailia Platinum) around six months ago. When all the residents of our apartment block cleared their dues and went to the KE Integrated Business Centre (IBC) at Garden in the last week of June, the officials there forced them to have their own PMT installed by paying the relevant amount, or to continue facing the current long hours of loadshedding.

This is, without any doubt or debate, a highly unethical act on the part of the KE, which is forcing the residents to ‘buy’ a PMT instead of taking action against colony residents for power theft and unpaid bills. The matter surely deserves the urgent attention of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

M. Hammad Rafique

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025