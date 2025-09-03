E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Travel concession

THE recent curtailment of the 50 per cent discount on public transport, especially railways, has added to the troubles of the differently-abled persons and elderly citizens. This concession was not merely a financial relief, it was a necessary support enabling such individuals to commute for medical treatment, education, employment and other social activities. The financial burden is making things difficult for these people.

The removal of the facility has already started to affect their daily lives. They are forced to limit essential commute or depend entirely on others. This is not a matter of affordability alone; it comp-romises the dignity and independence of these people.

Public transport is a lifeline for these persons, and restoring the discount would reaffirm society’s commitment to equality and care for its most vulnerable members.

The relevant authorities should urgently reconsider the said decision and reinstate the 50pc travel concession at the earliest.

Such a measure would go a long way towards alleviating the hardships that are now being faced by differently-abled people and senior citizens, and would reflect our nation’s compassion and inclusivity.

Aqib Raza
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

