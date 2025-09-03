E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Shoaib to fight Indian boxer in Istanbul

APP Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri will step up to the super-lightweight division to face India’s Thakur Kumar at an international event in Istanbul on Sept 27.

Usually competing as a lightweight, the Quetta-born Shoaib said the switch in category would not deter him.

“I will give my best to raise Pakistan’s flag high,” the 27-year-old boxer told APP on Tuesday.

“This fight is about Pakistan’s honour. I am fully prepared and confident of beating my opponent.”

Shoaib who has already impressed in global contests, said his training had been tailored for endurance and speed.

“I have trained hard for this challenge. My focus is on discipline, endurance and strategy,” the left-handed boxer maintained.

“The youth from Balochistan and from all over Pakistan look up to me, and I want to show them that with commitment and hard work nothing is impossible,” Shoaib remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...