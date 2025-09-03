E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Kopecky to miss road cycling worlds

AFP Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:47am

BRUSSELS: Double reigning world champion Lotte Kopecky will not defend her cycling road race title later this month as she needs to “recharge her batteries”, Belgium coach Ludwig Willems said on Tuesday.

Despite winning the Tour of Flanders in April, the 29-year-old has been out of sorts this season, not least at the Tour de France Femmes a month ago where she finished 45th having gone into the week-long race aiming for a podium finish.

“The element of pleasure is very important for me and it’s missing a little bit at the moment,” Kopecky said during the Tour.

“I’ve had two great seasons and this one, wearing the rainbow jersey [of world reigning champion], is quite difficult at the moment.”

With Kopecky absent, French Tour winner Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Demi Vollering, the Dutch winner of the 2023 Tour, will be the two favourites at the worlds in Kigali, Rwanda.

Meanwhile, double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel will lead the Belgian men’s team in Kigali, as he seeks to retain his time-trial title.

Evenepoel has recovered after quitting July’s Tour de France two weeks in due to a broken rib and feeling “totally exhausted”, national team coach Serge Pauwels said on Tuesday.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

