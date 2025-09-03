Factory worker dies by suicide

KARACHI: The body of a teenage labourer was found hanging in his room in a factory in the Port Qasim area on Tuesday.

Officials identified the deceased as 18-year-old Azeem Khan and said that he worked and had been living at the factory. It appeared that he took his own life, he added.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Journalist’s son wounded by bike snatchers

A young man was shot at and wounded by robbers near Hill Park on Tuesday, police said.

Ferozabad SHO Tariq Mehmood said that armed men intercepted Shaheer Javed, 28, on Shaheed-i-Millat Road, held him at gunpoint and demanded his motorbike. As he put up resistance, the robbers opened fire on him, snatched the bike and rode away.

Shaheer sustained a single bullet wound in the abdomen and was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

The victim is a son of journalist and poet Javed Saba.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025