230 pharmaceutical regulatory science students get diplomas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: A total of 230 students – the country’s first batch of pharmaceutical regulatory sciences – were awarded diplomas at a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Dow Institute of Biological, Biochemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Speaking at the programme, prominent industry representatives expressed the optimism that the students would help overcome one of the major obstacles to enhancing Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports—the shortage of trained professionals in regulatory affairs.

They highlighted the key role regulatory sciences played in strengthening both the healthcare system and the pharmaceutical sector, pointing out that while India led the region with pharmaceutical exports worth $30bn, Pakistan’s exports were expected to reach only $750 million this year, despite its growing pharmaceutical sector.

“Eighty per cent of the local pharmaceutical market share is held by national companies. Without expertise in both international and local regulatory frameworks, Pakistan cannot expand its pharmaceutical exports,” Tauqeer-ul-Haq, CEO of Santé Pharma, noted.

In her address, Prof Jehan Ara Hasan, vice chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences, stated that the university was pioneering new paths in professional education across Pakistan and that the milestone achieved reflected the university’s commitment to producing highly skilled professionals at par with international standards.

Saif-ur-Rehman Khattak, Sheikh Qaiser Waheed, Iftikhar Jafri, Sultan Ghani, and Dr Syed Izhar Hussain also spoke.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

