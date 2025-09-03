E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Appointment of SBCA chief made as per law, SHC told

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:47am

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority on Tuesday submitted before the Sindh High Court that a petition filed against appointment of its director general was liable to be dismissed for not being maintainable because it was an administrative position and transfers and postings on such post were made in accordance with law.

The SBCA in its comments also asserted that previously, the DG was alone empowered to act as chief executive of the authority, but the Sindh government had constituted a committee in September last year to carry out the functions of the authority and such committee included technical officers/members and the DG was its chairman.

Therefore, the reply further contended that the contention of the petitioner about the nature of subject post being technical was completely misconceived and it was the prerogative of provincial government to make such appointments in accordance with relevant laws and rules.

The SBCA maintained that transfer and posting on such post was made in accordance with the Sindh Civil Servants Act, 1973 as well as the cadre schedule notified in October 2018 which clearly reflected that the post to be filled from cadre officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service and PMS/PCS/Ex-PCS in line with the Civil Service of Pakistan Rules, 1954.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam took the comments on record and adjourned the hearing till Sept 23 for filing of rejoinder by the petitioner.

A lawyer has petitioned the SHC challenging the appointment of DG SBCA and asserted that the position was purely a technical post whereas the incumbent DG was an officer of PAS (BS-20) and apparently having no required technical qualifications and education as per set criteria and the SBCA (Recruitment) Regulations, 2016.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...