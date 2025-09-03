Appointment of SBCA chief made as per law, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority on Tuesday submitted before the Sindh High Court that a petition filed against appointment of its director general was liable to be dismissed for not being maintainable because it was an administrative position and transfers and postings on such post were made in accordance with law.

The SBCA in its comments also asserted that previously, the DG was alone empowered to act as chief executive of the authority, but the Sindh government had constituted a committee in September last year to carry out the functions of the authority and such committee included technical officers/members and the DG was its chairman.

Therefore, the reply further contended that the contention of the petitioner about the nature of subject post being technical was completely misconceived and it was the prerogative of provincial government to make such appointments in accordance with relevant laws and rules.

The SBCA maintained that transfer and posting on such post was made in accordance with the Sindh Civil Servants Act, 1973 as well as the cadre schedule notified in October 2018 which clearly reflected that the post to be filled from cadre officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service and PMS/PCS/Ex-PCS in line with the Civil Service of Pakistan Rules, 1954.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam took the comments on record and adjourned the hearing till Sept 23 for filing of rejoinder by the petitioner.

A lawyer has petitioned the SHC challenging the appointment of DG SBCA and asserted that the position was purely a technical post whereas the incumbent DG was an officer of PAS (BS-20) and apparently having no required technical qualifications and education as per set criteria and the SBCA (Recruitment) Regulations, 2016.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025