E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Brutally mutilated body of woman found floating in canal

Our Correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:47am

UMERKOT: The body of a 50-year-old woman with severed limbs was found floating in the Saeedki branch (waterway), off-taking from Mithrao Canal, in Pithoro taluka within the jurisdiction of the Shadi Palli police station on Tuesday.

According to the police, the body also bore marks of gruesome torture on her head and face.

The police took out the body and shifted it to the Pithoro Taluka Hospital for a postmortem examination.

On receiving information, her brother and son proceeded to the police station and collected the body from hospital after recognising her as Mrs Jiyan, whose husband, Khemchand Bhat, had already died. The family resides at Kathri Stop, located in Sindhri taluka.

According to the victim’s family members, Ms Jiyan had traveled to Kandiari from Mirpurkhas for some medical treatment. “She was kidnapped, her hands and feet severed and killed before she was thrown into the canal near Sindhri,” they alleged.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

