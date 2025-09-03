E-Paper | September 03, 2025

JSQM activist’s brother killed

Our Correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:47am

SUKKUR: Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQB) district president Wali Dino Sabzoi’s brother Mithal Sabzoi was killed allegedly by his family’s rivals within their community, the bereaved family told the media on Tuesday.

They said Mithal was murdered near Lohi Pul (bridge) in Kandhkot a day earlier.

Soon after the incident, the family along with relatives and local residents had placed his body at Gola Morr (turning) on the city’s bypass to block the Indus Highway in protest. They demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

After two hours of sit-in, Madadgar-15 incharge Khalil Laghari held negotiations with the protesters and persuaded them to disperse peacefully.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...