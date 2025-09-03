JSQM activist’s brother killed

SUKKUR: Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQB) district president Wali Dino Sabzoi’s brother Mithal Sabzoi was killed allegedly by his family’s rivals within their community, the bereaved family told the media on Tuesday.

They said Mithal was murdered near Lohi Pul (bridge) in Kandhkot a day earlier.

Soon after the incident, the family along with relatives and local residents had placed his body at Gola Morr (turning) on the city’s bypass to block the Indus Highway in protest. They demanded immediate arrest of the killers.

After two hours of sit-in, Madadgar-15 incharge Khalil Laghari held negotiations with the protesters and persuaded them to disperse peacefully.

