Three drown trying to reach safe places

NAWABSHAH: Three men drowned in Indus River when they were trying to get across the swollen Indus River in Naushahro Feroze district on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said that three men, identified as Naseer, Shahan Abro and Mairaj Gopang, drowned while crossing the river from riverine area to the settled area near Tharu Shah. They were residents of Darbelo and their bodies were found after hectic search of two hours.

Area residents deplored that no arrange­ments for people’s rescue had been made so far and there were no relief teams present in the riverine area to help marooned families.

In another incident, 12-year-old Bakshal alias Danial Solangi drowned in the river near the same town. The boy was a resident of Tagar village and his body was later found and handed over to the family.

Naushahro Feroze Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Arsalan Saleem took notice of the incident and asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Saddam Hussain to visit the deceased’s home and record statements of the bereaved family.

Shaheed Benazirabad Commissioner Nadeem Abro in his video statement urged residents of the riverine area of Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze to evacuate the area.

He stated that rescue teams were very much present in the areas and alternative arrangement had been made for people and livestock.

