FIA, airlines and CAA for improved passenger facilitation

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made a joint plan with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airlines to improve passenger facilitation at international arrivals and departures.

A meeting was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport here on Tuesday which was presided over by FIA Lahore Director retired Capt Muhammad Ali Zia. Representatives of CAA and different airlines were also present.

The objective of the meeting was to strengthen institutional coordination, curb human trafficking, and make the immigration clearance process more efficient and swift.

The airlines and CAA representatives shared their concerns and operational challenges.

“A consensus was reached on joint measures to ensure the best possible arrangements for international arrivals and departures,” an FIA official said and added the meeting also discussed eliminating unnecessary delays at all stages of immigration.

A discussion was also held on institutional cooperation regarding verification of passengers’ travel documents at every stage of immigration.

The FIA director assured complete institutional cooperation.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

