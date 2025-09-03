Ejaz moves LHC against disqualification

LAHORE: PTI’s incarcerated ex-senator Ejaz Chaudhry has filed a fresh petition in the Lahore High Court challenging his disqualification following conviction in May 9 cases.

In his plea, Mr Ejaz contends that an anti-terrorism court sentenced him in the May 9 cases, following which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification disqualifying him from his Senate membership.

The petitioner argues that disqualification from the Senate cannot be carried out without granting the right to appeal against the conviction.

He pleaded that the ECP, contrary to this principle, issued the impugned notification on the Senate chairman’s reference, which was ‘unlawful’. The petitioner further objected to the commission’s issuance of the schedule for the Senate by-election, terming it illegal.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to declare both the disqualification notification and the by-election schedule unconstitutional and void.

