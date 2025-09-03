E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Ejaz moves LHC against disqualification

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

LAHORE: PTI’s incarcerated ex-senator Ejaz Chaudhry has filed a fresh petition in the Lahore High Court challenging his disqualification following conviction in May 9 cases.

In his plea, Mr Ejaz contends that an anti-terrorism court sentenced him in the May 9 cases, following which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification disqualifying him from his Senate membership.

The petitioner argues that disqualification from the Senate cannot be carried out without granting the right to appeal against the conviction.

He pleaded that the ECP, contrary to this principle, issued the impugned notification on the Senate chairman’s reference, which was ‘unlawful’. The petitioner further objected to the commission’s issuance of the schedule for the Senate by-election, terming it illegal.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to declare both the disqualification notification and the by-election schedule unconstitutional and void.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...