Poliovirus found in flood-hit DG Khan district

Our Correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Health workers administer polio drops to children in flood-hit areas. — Dawn
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Health workers administer polio drops to children in flood-hit areas. — Dawn

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Environmental samples have confirmed the presence of the poliovirus during an anti-polio campaign in the district, including the flood-affected areas.

According to the district health department, during the second day of the drive the presence of the virus was confirmed in the environmental sample.

The officials said that more than 200,000 children were administered polio drops on the first day and the campaign was being carried out across 59 union councils of the Dera Ghazi Khan district.

They said the campaign would continue until Thursday (tomorrow) and on the final day, teams would focus on administering drops to children who may have been missed earlier.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

