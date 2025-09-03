20 booked for snatching food, injuring volunteers

OKARA: As many as 20 people, including five nominated suspects, have been booked for allegedly snatching cash and food supplies, and injuring local volunteers who were delivering aid to flood victims in Pana Mahar village.

According to the FIR filed by Muhammad Hanif Wattoo of village Dhabi, he and other villagers had reached Pana Mahar with wheat, food items, and cash for flood-affected residents. Upon arrival, a group of 20 suspects reportedly from the same locality and armed with clubs intercepted the group.

The suspects allegedly snatched several bags of wheat and Rs27,000 in cash. When the victims resisted, the attackers severely injured three volunteers Nasir Ali, Ali Ahmad, and Abdul Sattar.

On hearing their cries for help, other villagers rushed to the scene and managed to rescue the victims, including the complainant.

Basirpur Police have registered a case under Sections 379, 342, 365, 337-A(i), 337-F(i), 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against 20 individuals, including five nominated suspects identified as Niaz, Abbad, Ifrahim, Barkat, and Ghulam Ali.

BOOKED: A prayer leader was booked for allegedly harassing a minor deaf mute girl at Khairpur near Nihal Mahar.

As per first information report, a woman was living with her 10-year-old deaf mute daughter in a house after divorce. On Monday evening, the girl went to the water filtration plant installed at a mosque and did not return home. Her mother got worried and rushed to the mosque and found suspect ‘F’ harassing her.

The suspect managed his escape when the woman raised an alarm.

Basirpur police on the report of the grandmother of the girl registered a case against the suspect under sections 376 -111 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025