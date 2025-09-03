E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Pakistan youth represented at Baku film fest

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

LAHORE: A delegation of Pakistani youth has returned after representing the country at the 4th Salam International Youth Film Festival held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from Aug 24 to 29.

The delegation included Filza Ali, Zainab Saddique, and Mahnoor Naveed, accompanied by their chaperone Umair Mushtaq, interim director of The Little Art. The festival brought together over 300 young participants from more than 20 countries, offering a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, creativity and youth empowerment.

Speaking about the experience, Awais Shafiq, senior programme manager at The Little Art, said the festival was a life-changing opportunity for the children. He noted it provided them with a safe and creative environment to express themselves, learn from others and engage with young people from diverse backgrounds.

“Opportunities like the Salam Festival show our youth that their voices and talents matter on global platforms,” he said.

The festival was organised by Nariman Film, with support from the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan Film Agency, and the Nizami Cinema Centre. The event featured film screenings, workshops, cultural excursions, and live performances. One of the standout activities was the Cinemarathon workshop, where children produced short films that were later screened to a deeply emotional audience response.

Leyla Dostalizade, art director of the Salam Festival, thanked the Pakistani delegation for bringing their unique energy and cultural richness to Baku.

The closing ceremony celebrated international films and emerging young talent. This was The Little Art’s fourth consecutive participation in the Salam Festival.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

