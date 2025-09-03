Two minors raped in separate incidents

BAHAWALPUR: Two minors, a girl and a boy, were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil in Bahawalpur and Qadirpur Raan in Multan.

According to police, the nine-year-old daughter of a labourer in Khairpur Tamewali town went to purchase flour from a nearby shop but did not return.

The police said that her father found the shop closed during his search that continued throughout the night. Police said that the next morning, the shop owner’s neighbour brought the victim to her father and told him that the shop owner had kept her in illegal confinement.

Police said that he also alleged that the shop owner had raped her. Her father filed a complaint to the Khairpur Tamewali police, who registered a case against the accused.

The police claimed to have arrested the accused and sent the victim for a medical examination.

In another incident, a man allegedly raped a seven-year-old boy in Basti Ghauespura in the limits of Qadirpur Raan police station, Multan.

According to police sources, a woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that her son went to a nearby shop and when he did not return, she and others started to search for him. During the search, she said that they heard the screams of a boy from nearby fields. She alleged that they saw the suspect assaulting the boy and fled after seeing them.

The Qadirpur Raan police registered a case and sent the victim for a medical examination.

The alleged rapist had not been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, the Budlah Sunnat police in Multan registered an abduction case of a girl against three persons, Mazhar, Shehzad and Asif, on the complaint of girl’s father Ijaz.

According to the police, they were carrying out a search operation to recover the girl and for the arrest of the alleged kidnappers.

SUICIDE: A man died by suicide by lying in front of a running train near Shah Khurram Darbar in Multan on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Suleman, 35, committed suicide due to domestic issues and after the incident, the deceased’s uncle reached the scene and confirmed his suicide.

The police shifted his body to the Nishtar Hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025