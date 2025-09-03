Cash, gold ornaments taken away

LAHORE: Some thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth over Rs20.5 million from a house in Garden Town area.

The theft incident occurred when the family had gone to Murree.

A police official said the suspected thieves entered the house, looted the gold ornaments and other valuables and fled the scene.

He said house owner Talha reported the crime when he came back from Murree and expressed his doubts on a long-serving employee.

The police lodged an FIR and launched investigations.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025