Plea against auction of mall disposed of as FBR withdraws order

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition against the planned auction of the Mall of Islamabad, a project of Bahria Town, as the Federal Board of Revenue stepped back from its decision of auctioning the mluti-storey building.

The FBR move came following objections from property owners who argued that their rights were being jeopardised by a “generic and unlawful” proclamation.

A division bench comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro and Justice Mohammad Asif heard the case. During proceedings, FBR Deputy Commissioner Sohail Abbas informed the court that the order for the auction scheduled for September 3 had been withdrawn. He said the board would first confirm the allottees’ status before considering any auction process.

The petition, filed by 14 shop owners in the Mall of Islamabad, challenged the FBR’s proclamation dated August 17.

The proclamation, issued to recover Rs26.4 billion in tax default from Bahria Town, declared the entire mall attached without specifying which properties belonged to the tax defaulter.

Through their counsel Muddasir Latif Abbasi, the petitioners argued that the vague proclamation violated Articles 4 and 24 of the Constitution, which guarantee protection of property rights and ignored Rule 129 of the Income Tax Rules 2002 that requires investigation into third-party ownership claims before an auction.

The counsel contended that his allotment certificate, possession certificate and payment record established his ownership beyond doubt, yet the FBR rejected his representation within a day without granting him a hearing.

An allottee told the bench: “Whether you recover Rs 26 billion or Rs126 billion, my property rights should not be affected. If overseas Pakistanis invest in the heart of Islamabad’s Blue Area and this is the fate they meet, why should anyone bring money into the country?”

Justice Soomro admonished the FBR for issuing identical “copy-paste” orders in multiple cases.

“We have seen your orders. Despite differences in cases, you did not even change commas or full stops. How will the state’s business run like this? Anarchy will spread if such practices continue,” he remarked, instructing the FBR to investigate thoroughly before taking coercive action.

With the FBR formally withdrawing its proclamation, the court disposed of the matter.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025