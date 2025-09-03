District admin fears rains might undo efforts to prevent spread of dengue

RAWALPINDI: The Tuesday afternoon rain caused concern for the District Health Authority and district administration, as they feared it might undo their efforts to prevent the spread of dengue virus in the city and cantonment areas.

Meanwhile, the Rawal Dam spillways were opened due to the overflow of Rawal Lake, which was filled with Monday’s rainwater. The rain started in the afternoon and continued for an hour.

However, the rain occurred in the area from Shamsabad to Katcheri Chowk and Saddar while no rain occurred in Westridge, Adiala Road, Jhelum Road from Ayub National Park to Rewat.

According to Met Office, 4 mm rain recorded at Bokra, 6 mm at Chaklala near Katcheri, 12 mm at Gawalmandi while no rain recorded in Islamabad. “Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are penetrating norteastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Wednesday,” said Met official.

Eight more patients land in hospitals

He said thatWidespread rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavyfalls) is expected in northeast Punjab and Kashmir. Isolated rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region/southern Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in other parts of the country.

Though, the pleasant weather provided relieftothe residents on Tuesday, thehealthauthority officials and city administration were worried that they havetodo the conduct fumigation drive in the city from zero.

“The rainwashed away the effects of anti-denguespray in highly sensitive union councils in the city and the officials ofhealthauthority will havetore-startthe soon after the rainstospray anti-denguemedicines in these areas,” Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn.

Mr. Cheema said that the rain has created puddles in many areas of the city especially at parks and green belts and it became ideal place for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. “Though, the number of patients from Rawalpindi is increasing and no death was reported in any private or public hospital, theadministration wantedtostop further spread of thedenguevirus in the city,” he said.

Meanwhile, as many as eight more patients reported in three government run hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital. Total 152 dengue patients reported so far. Mostly patients arrived from cantonment areas where the Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards failedtostart fumigation.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025