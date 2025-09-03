Man arrested for ‘attempting to assault’ boy in Attock

TAXILA: Police in Attock on Tuesday arrested a suspect who allegedly attempted to sexually assault a grade 9 student in Sanjwal area in the limits of Attock Saddar Police station.

The victim has reported to police that he was coming back from school when the suspect- a resident of the same area took him to his house where he attempted to sexually assault him.

As he voiced alarm, the suspect managed to escape from the scene.

Crackdown on beggars

Acting on the directives of the Punjab government, police in Attock have intensified their crackdown on professional beggars harassing citizens under the guise of poverty. According to details, five individuals — including four women — were arrested in separate operations across Hassanabdal and Hazro, while four criminal cases were registered. Police have warned that operations against professional beggars will continue in all areas.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025