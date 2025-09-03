Hanif Abbasi opens SNGPL sub-office at Chandni Chowk

RAWALPINDI: A regional sub-office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) has been established at Chandni Chowk to facilitate consumers.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday inaugurated the office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that in the past citizens had to go to the SNGPL main office near Soan Bridge on Jhelum Road to get their gas-related issues resolved. Now such issues will be resolved at the local level.

He said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, development projects worth billions of rupees had been launched in the constituency. These are not only a new chapter in the development and prosperity of Rawalpindi but also reflect the government’s commitment to public service.

Mr Abbasi said the government will continue to take vigorous measures for sustainable solutions to public problems so that a better, stable and prosperous Pakistan can be built.

Meanwhile, the minister has taken notice of the torture and martyrdom of ASI Khalid Hussain of Railway Police.

The ASI sacrificed his life while displaying bravery in the line of duty. The martyr was given a ceremonial salute at the Railway Police Lines Rawalpindi. On the instruction of the minister, the railway divisional superintendent, SP railway and senior officers attended his funeral prayers.

A case has also been registered against all five suspects involved in the incident, who are currently in police custody.

