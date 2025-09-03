E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights vows to eradicate polio

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) has reaffirmed commitment to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

According to a statement, meeting of the PCCR was held to deliberate on Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts. During the meeting, members underscored the urgency of a unified and comprehensive approach to address the lingering challenge of polio in the country.

After extensive discussions, members presented their recommendations on the modus operandi and agreed that the national polio strategy should include legislative and policy reforms to strengthen institutional frameworks.

“Formation of an Inter-Provincial Parliamentary Task Force to ensure coordinated action across provinces, school-based awareness and vaccination drives to increase outreach among children, community sensitisation and advocacy campaigns to dispel misinformation and mobilise local support and budgetary oversight and resource mobilisation to ensure sustainable financing for eradication efforts were also part of the recommendations,” it stated.

PCCR members reaffirmed their commitment to eradicate polio from Pakistan and pledged to work collectively with relevant stakeholders, both nationally and internationally, to achieve this critical public health goal.

The meeting was attended by Convenor of PCCR Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Dr Shahida Rehmani, Treasurer WPC Ms Shahida Begum including MNAs Syeda Shehla Raza, Ms. Rana Ansar, Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah, Ms. Shaheen, Ms. Zainab Mehmood Baloch and Ms. Kiran Haider.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...