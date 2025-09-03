Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights vows to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) has reaffirmed commitment to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

According to a statement, meeting of the PCCR was held to deliberate on Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts. During the meeting, members underscored the urgency of a unified and comprehensive approach to address the lingering challenge of polio in the country.

After extensive discussions, members presented their recommendations on the modus operandi and agreed that the national polio strategy should include legislative and policy reforms to strengthen institutional frameworks.

“Formation of an Inter-Provincial Parliamentary Task Force to ensure coordinated action across provinces, school-based awareness and vaccination drives to increase outreach among children, community sensitisation and advocacy campaigns to dispel misinformation and mobilise local support and budgetary oversight and resource mobilisation to ensure sustainable financing for eradication efforts were also part of the recommendations,” it stated.

PCCR members reaffirmed their commitment to eradicate polio from Pakistan and pledged to work collectively with relevant stakeholders, both nationally and internationally, to achieve this critical public health goal.

The meeting was attended by Convenor of PCCR Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Dr Shahida Rehmani, Treasurer WPC Ms Shahida Begum including MNAs Syeda Shehla Raza, Ms. Rana Ansar, Ms. Sofia Saeed Shah, Ms. Shaheen, Ms. Zainab Mehmood Baloch and Ms. Kiran Haider.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025