Govt dispatches aid for Afghan quake victims

Bureau Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government here on Tuesday handed over 35 trucks of relief goods to the Afghan authorities for the earthquake victims of Afghanistan.

A statement issued here said the relief items were handed over at an event at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority headquarters. KP chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah and director general PDMA Asfandyar Khattak were present on the occasion. Afghan counsel general in Peshawar Hafiz Muhibullah Shakir also attended the event.

The relief items included two trucks of medicines, 500 winterised tents, 500 family sized tents, 500 blankets besides other items.

Chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah on the occasion expressed his grief over the losses caused by the earthquake and said that the KP government stood with its Afghan brethren in this hour of need.

Afghan counsel general Muhibullah Shakir appreciated the KP government’s gesture and said that it would help strengthen ties between both the countries.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

