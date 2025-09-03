Girls outsmart boys in Mardan board intermediate exam

MARDAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has announced annual results for FA and FSc with Inshrah Hayat securing overall first position, securing 1150 out of the total 1200 marks, while Maheen Chand stood second with 1149 marks.

The BISE Mardan officials announced the results of FA, FSc examinations 2025 in a ceremony held here on Tuesday in the auditorium hall of the board building.

In the pre-medical group, Inshrah Hayat of The Peace School and College Nowshera Cantonment Board got overall first position with 1150 marks, Maheen Chand of the Quaid-e-Azam Girls College Swabi stood second with 1149, while Hannad Noor of the Brilliant Science College, Katlang Mardan, and Kashif Khan of the Quaid-e-Azam College, Swabi, jointly secured third position with 1147 marks each.

In the pre-engineering group, Mahnoor of Girls Cadet College Mardan gained first position with 1133 marks, Ayesha Naveed of Ghazali College for Women Mardan came second with 1132, and Fiza Batool of Girls Cadet College Mardan obtained third position, securing 1130 marks.

In the humanities group, Yousra Mehaad of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Mohib Banda, Nowshera, clinched first position with 1092 marks, Labiba Bibi of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Gar Munara, Swabi, obtained second position with 1060 marks and Muhammad Zakariya of Government Post Graduate College Nowshera secured third place with 1059 marks.

In the general science group, Mohid Saif of The Student Model College, Akora Khattak, Nowshera, got first position with 1121 marks, Sadaf Gul of The Readers College Swabi came second with 1111, and Abu Bakar Siddique of The Pioneer College Kheshgi Payan Nowshera stood third with 1108 marks.

It is pertinent to mention here that girl students dominated the FA / FSc results of examinations 2025 by clinching top eight positions out of total twelve to outshine the male students.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025