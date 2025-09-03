Tribeswomen get digital skills training

PESHAWAR: As many as 750 women farmers from Bajaur, Mohmand, and Khyber districts have received training in the essential digital skills to strengthen their productivity, expand their access to markets, and build resilience in the face of economic and environmental challenges.

The training was organised by UN Women Pakistan, in collaboration with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The concluding ceremony of the ‘Connected futures’ project was held here the other day.

Mobile phones were also distributed among the women.

Carried out in hard-to-reach and security sensitive districts, the project benefited women farmers with little to no formal schooling. To address barriers to participation, a tailored and inclusive approach was developed. Women were provided hands-on practice with android phones, easy-to-use information packages with QR codes linking to instructional YouTube videos, and a specially designed visual manual for ongoing reference. These innovative methods ensured that women farmers with limited literacy could fully engage in the imparted training and apply the skills in their daily agricultural practices.

Speaking at the event, UN Women representative Zainab Qaiser Khan, said: “This project is a testament to the resilience and determination of women farmers in Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur. Despite the challenges of low literacy and geographical remoteness, they embraced technology as a tool for empowerment.

FAO representative Ms Kiyal Akmatbek emphasised the importance of collaboration, noting: “FAO is proud to partner with UN Women and the provincial government in this much-needed initiative. Access to digital tools and knowledge enhances farming practices, increases efficiency, improves efficiency, and connects women farmers to wider opportunities.”

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025