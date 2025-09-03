E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Tribeswomen get digital skills training

Bureau Report Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

PESHAWAR: As many as 750 women farmers from Bajaur, Mohmand, and Khyber districts have received training in the essential digital skills to strengthen their productivity, expand their access to markets, and build resilience in the face of economic and environmental challenges.

The training was organised by UN Women Pakistan, in collaboration with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The concluding ceremony of the ‘Connected futures’ project was held here the other day.

Mobile phones were also distributed among the women.

Carried out in hard-to-reach and security sensitive districts, the project benefited women farmers with little to no formal schooling. To address barriers to participation, a tailored and inclusive approach was developed. Women were provided hands-on practice with android phones, easy-to-use information packages with QR codes linking to instructional YouTube videos, and a specially designed visual manual for ongoing reference. These innovative methods ensured that women farmers with limited literacy could fully engage in the imparted training and apply the skills in their daily agricultural practices.

Speaking at the event, UN Women representative Zainab Qaiser Khan, said: “This project is a testament to the resilience and determination of women farmers in Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur. Despite the challenges of low literacy and geographical remoteness, they embraced technology as a tool for empowerment.

FAO representative Ms Kiyal Akmatbek emphasised the importance of collaboration, noting: “FAO is proud to partner with UN Women and the provincial government in this much-needed initiative. Access to digital tools and knowledge enhances farming practices, increases efficiency, improves efficiency, and connects women farmers to wider opportunities.”

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...